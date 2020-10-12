Free COVID-19 testing set at Rose State College

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – As COVID-19 cases continue to climb across the state, officials are making it a little easier to get tested for the virus.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health and IMMY Labs have teamed up to offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing at no charge to the individual.

Medical professionals will set up a drive-thru testing site at Rose State College.

Testing will be available at the following times:

Monday through Wednesday: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sundays: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Testing will take place in the circle drive west of Hudiburg Drive and Adair Boulevard.

To set up testing:

Visit IMMY Labs’ website.

Click ‘Make appointment’

Fill out the information on the registration form

Once you finish the registration form, you will receive an email confirmation with the appointment date, time, and location as well as a confirmation code. You will need the code when you arrive at the Swab Station.

Patients usually receive results within two business days.

