Free COVID-19 testing set at Rose State College

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – As COVID-19 cases continue to climb across the state, officials are making it a little easier to get tested for the virus.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health and IMMY Labs have teamed up to offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing at no charge to the individual.
Medical professionals will set up a drive-thru testing site at Rose State College.
Testing will be available at the following times:
- Monday through Wednesday: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Sundays: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Testing will take place in the circle drive west of Hudiburg Drive and Adair Boulevard.
To set up testing:
- Visit IMMY Labs’ website.
- Click ‘Make appointment’
- Fill out the information on the registration form
- Once you finish the registration form, you will receive an email confirmation with the appointment date, time, and location as well as a confirmation code. You will need the code when you arrive at the Swab Station.
Patients usually receive results within two business days.
