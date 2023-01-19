SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – Volunteers are gearing up for a massive event to help Oklahomans who are in need of dental care.

Oklahoma Mission of Mercy (OkMOM) will host a free, two-day dental clinic on Feb. 3 and Feb. 4 at the Heart of Oklahoma Expo Center in Shawnee.

Organizers say the expo center will transform into a fully-operational dental facility with more than 2,000 dental professionals and volunteers offering oral health services for free.

“Routine dental care is an important component of a person’s overall health, but geographic, financial and educational obstacles prevent many Oklahomans from accessing these critical services,” said Dr. Robert Herman, Oklahoma Dental Association President and 2023 OkMOM co-chair. “The Oklahoma Mission of Mercy seeks to address this need by providing free and comprehensive dental care to patients across the state who need it the most.”

This year, organizers they expect to help more than 1,500 patients.

Everyone is welcome and every procedure is completely free.

“Dental care is vital care, and in many cases, it can be life-changing,” said Dr. Brandon Loeser, Shawnee-based dentist and 2023 OkMOM co-chair. “We are looking forward to providing the necessary care that our fellow Oklahomans need, and Dr. Herman and I are honored to serve as the co-chairs of such an impactful event.”

At the clinic, patients will undergo an initial dental screening to identify their most critical need and determine a treatment plan before they are routed to the service area.

Organizers say you should arrive early in the morning on Friday, Feb. 3 and on Saturday, Feb. 4 as treatment is given on a first-come, first-served basis.

Doors open at 7 a.m. and patients should expect the process to take up to 8 hours to complete.

Officials say there will be no indoor overnight waiting available, and patients are asked to arrive on the day of the vent when the doors open.

“All of us at the Oklahoma Mission of Mercy have worked to ensure this year’s clinic will serve as many patients as time, volunteers and resources allow,” said Oklahoma Dental Foundation President John Wilguess. “It takes a village to put on an event of such magnitude and impact, and I’m thrilled and gratified to see so many dentists, hygienists and volunteers come together to provide critical, compassionate care for our neighbors in need.”