Free face masks to be given away at select Norman fire stations

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The City of Norman is distributing free face masks at four fire stations across the city.

The city will give away 100,000 disposable face masks to both residents and business owners as part of its effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, according to a city news release.

“Masks are now required in all public spaces following an ordinance that went into effect on July 8,” the news release states.

The masks, which were purchased through an anonymous donation, can be picked up from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the following fire stations:

• Station 1, 411 E. Main Street

• Station 5, 1050 168th Avenue NE

• Station 8, 3901 36th Avenue NW

• Station 9, 3001 Alameda Street

Individuals and business owners interested in picking up masks are asked to approach the public entrance located at the front of each fire station.

The Norman City Council passed an ordinance last week requiring community members to wear a face mask or facial covering when in public.

“City of Norman Ordinance 2021-3 defines a mask as a covering made of cloth or fabric without holes that covers the nose and mouth and surrounding areas of the lower face. Masks may be factory-made, or handmade and improvised from ordinary household materials. Household items such as bandanas, towels, t-shirts or any other cotton or linen fabric can be used to make a mask,” the news release states.

Click here for more information about the mask ordinance or to see Norman COVID-19 data.

