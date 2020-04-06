Live Now
Free family workouts available online for those stuck at home

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – COVID-19 has thrown a wrench into nearly everyone’s daily schedules, including exercise schedules, so Life Time is offering four new family workout classes on-demand to help you burn off that extra energy.

These complimentary classes are available for members and non-members of Life Time.

Classes are designed to give both kids and parents a healthy outlet during these extended times at home.

Classes are suitable for toddlers through tweens and range from 4 to 30 minutes in length:

  • Family Shred: A combination of cardio and strength, this workout is designed to work the entire body in one dynamic class. Geared for ages 5+.
  • Family HIIT: Burn off some energy with high intensity interval training for the whole family. All you need is space to move. Geared for ages 5+.
  • Family Yoga: Take the whole family on a yoga journey. Find your breath and follow along as you flow through this kid-friendly practice. Geared for ages 2+.
  • Family Meditation: Challenge your family’s reactive mind and anchor your attention to the rhythm of your breath with this kid-friendly 4 minute meditation. Geared for ages 3+.

The new family workout classes can be streamed anytime at my.lifetime.life, the Life Time YouTube channel and the member app.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

