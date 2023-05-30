OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you want to get fit this summer, a free program may help you take the first step.

The Metro Technology Centers Community Outreach and Wellness Center is launching a new and free program for families in Oklahoma City.

The program begins on Saturday, June 3 at 10:30 a.m.

Registration is now open for the “MetroFIT Family Fitness Program.”

Organizers say families will be able to participate in Zumba, hip hop fitness, and Xtreme Hip Hop Step classes as well as group nature walks, painting, jump roping, hula hooping, and dogeball.

Participants can choose between the first or second session.

The first session will be held on Saturdays from June 3 through June 24. The second session will begin July 8 and will be held every Saturday until July 22.

For more information, or to register, click here.