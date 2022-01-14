Free fruit, vegetables being handed out at OKC Mobile Market stops

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are in need of some fresh produce, the Oklahoma City-County Health Department can help.

On Friday, the OKC Mobile Market will stop at two separate locations to hand out fresh fruit and vegetables to those in need.

Organizers say the event is open to anyone in need, adding that you do not need to provide proof of income or an ID.

The first stop will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Oakridge Wellness & Learning Academy, located at 4200 Leonhardt Dr. in Oklahoma City.

The second stop will be from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at South Rotary Park by the tennis courts, located at 1604 S.W. 15th St. in Oklahoma City.

For more information about resources available through the health department, click here.

