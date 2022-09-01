These hunters take shots in hopes of downing some fast-flying dove. Credit: Heather Del Moral/ Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Hunters across Oklahoma will be turning out for the state’s Free Hunting Days, but game wardens warn that they will be on duty.

On Sept. 3 and Sept. 4, officials with the Department of Wildlife Conservation say Oklahoma residents can participate in open hunting seasons without the requirement to have a state hunting license.

This year, open hunting seasons during Free Hunting Days include the following:

Dove

Squirrel

Coyote

Raccoon

Beaver

Striped Skunk

Prairie Dog

Rail

Gallinule.

Officials say state game wardens will not check for state hunting licenses for residents on those days.

However, they will be on duty to ensure compliance with bag limits, shooting hours, shotgun plugs, hunter education requirements, special area regulations, and other general regulations.