OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) — Oklahoma County has 13 options for where a new jail may be built and one of those is being offered for free.

“It’s going to be a major economic factor wherever it’s located. It will contribute greatly to the surrounding economy,” said Brian Maughan, Chairman of Oklahoma County’s Board of County Commissioners.

The property being offered as a donation is 77 acres located near the intersection of Kelley Avenue and Britton Road near Harding Charter School.

The land is owned by Bergen Real Estate, a Norman based company owned by Susan Bergen.

“She’s very passionate about criminal justice reform. She’s been a big partner with our community garden effort in Oklahoma County, and she’s just an extremely generous person,” said Maughan.

Several businesses along with the KFOR studio are located less than half a mile from this location.

The news makes some uneasy.

“Wouldn’t make me extremely happy. We love this area. It’s really pretty. It’s peaceful, it’s serene” said Grant Taylor, owner of Platinum Accounting Group.

Taylor’s business has been in the area for 10 years.

“I know it’s kind of a forgotten part of the city, but we love it here and we love our little community around here,” added Taylor.

The land is also near Harding Charter Preparatory High School, state law requires a 1,000 ft buffer between jails and schools and this is a legal distance, although too close for comfort for some.

“That’s not very far away. And so that’s a high concern for us as well,” said Steven Stefanick, Superintendent of Harding Independence Charter District.

The country stresses that although an offer of free land is tempting, there is a lot to consider when making a final choice.