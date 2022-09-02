OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you want to begin cleaning up your yard this fall, city residents can get rid of landscape debris during a Free Landfill Day.

Oklahoma City residential solid waste customers can get rid of their extra junk or landscape debris during the Free Landfill Day on Saturday, Sept. 10.

Customers can drop off items between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the following landfills:

East Oak Landfill- 3201 Mosley Road (N.E. 36th St., east of Sooner Rd.)

Oklahoma City Landfill – 7001 S. Bryant Ave.

Oklahoma City Waste Disposal – 7600 S.W. 15th St.

Northeast Landfill – 2601 N. Midwest Blvd. in Spencer. (Construction and demolition materials only at this landfill.)

Customers must present a photo ID along with an original, current Oklahoma City Utilities bill, or they may pull up a copy of their bill using the utilities app.

Each residential household may drop off one load of household waste using a passenger vehicle or truck up to a one-ton and one trailer up to 16-feet long.

Landfills will not accept household hazardous waste, tires, oils, toxins, car batteries, propane tanks, pool chemicals, electronic waste, any appliances containing Freon or other refrigerants.

Many household hazardous waste products can be dropped off at the City’s Household Hazardous Waste Center, 1621 S Portland.