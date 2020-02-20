Free Little Library brings wonders of reading to Scissortail Park

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Reading and its countless wonders is the newest free attraction at Oklahoma City’s Scissortail Park.

City leaders and youngsters celebrated the installation of a ReadOKC Free Little Library at the park on Thursday.

The Free Little Library was installed near the Children’s Playground. It allows anyone to take books or leave books for others to enjoy, according to a ReadOKC news release.

ReadOKC coordinated the project, Greater Oklahoma City Chamber funded it and the Oklahoma City Thunder will keep the little library filled with books.

“Reading should be part of every kid’s life, whether they’re at school or not,” said Mary Mélon, president and CEO of the Foundation for OKCPS and chairwoman of ReadOKC. “We are delighted our community came together to make books available where families come together to play.”

Facilitating literacy benefits Oklahoma City, said Roy Williams, president and CEO of the Greater Oklahoma City Chamber.

“Improving the quality of life and of our future workforce are the key to economic development,” he said. “This Free Little Library demonstrates our commitment to helping kids get the most out of their education.”

Thunder officials have pledged to keep the little library stocked with books.

“Encouraging a love for reading and highlighting the importance of literacy is a pillar of our community efforts,” said Christine Berney, vice president of community relations for the Thunder. “We hope this Free Little Library gives anyone who visits Scissortail Park the opportunity to learn something new and enjoy a good book.”

Free Little Libraries are being installed across Oklahoma City, and community members are encouraged to “leave books they have read for others, so people who need a book can always have access,” the news release states.