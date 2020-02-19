‘Free Little Library’ coming to Scissortail Park

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – When visiting a park in Oklahoma City, most families think about enjoying the great outdoors.

Later this week, visitors to Scissortail Park will be able to expand their minds with the installation of a ‘Free Little Library.’

ReadOKC and community partners are placing ‘Free Little Libraries’ across the city to provide books to anyone who wants one.

Citizens are also encouraged to leave books to share with others.

The Free Little Library at Scissortail Park will be located near the children’s playground.