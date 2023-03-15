OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Select Oklahoma City parks are preparing for the influx of children exploring and playing in the parks by offering free lunches for spring activities.

Lunch is set to be served at the following parks Monday through Friday at noon and snacks are served at 3 p.m.:

The meals will be offered from March 13 to March 17 and are provided by the Regional Food Bank to children 18 and younger.

