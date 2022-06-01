OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City-County Health Department is working to make sure Oklahoma women have access to critical resources related to their health.

The health department has teamed up with OU Health, the Stephenson Cancer Center, and The Market at Eastpoint to provide free mammograms to the public.

The mobile mammography unit will be at The Market to screen women over the age of 40 on Friday, June 3 and Friday, June 10.

All services are free.

If any abnormalities are found, diagnostic testing and follow-ups will also be offered at no cost.

“During COVID, we saw a decrease in preventative care,” said Dominque Baradaran, Supervisor Community Health Engagement Program. “It’s time to start bringing our health back to the forefront!”

According to the American Cancer Society, women should begin screenings at 40-years-old if there is no prior family history of breast cancer.

Appointments are required and can be made by calling (405) 419-4232.

OCCHD’s Mobile Market will also be on hand to offer a limited amount of free fresh produce to encourage people to sign up for the double up bucks program to enhance fruit and vegetable consumption.