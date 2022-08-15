OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As kids start back to school, families can register their students for free, high-dosage tutoring in mathematics.

Beginning in September, trained tutors will work with groups of no more than four students in grades 7,8, and 9 to reinforce the math processes they are studying in class.

Organizers say the tutoring is done virtually in three 50-minute online tutoring sessions per week.

“Research has shown that students who participate in intensive, high-dosage tutoring improve their grades in math,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister. “The Math Tutoring Corps will help kids have greater confidence in their math skills and be more college and career ready.”

The pilot program for Math Tutoring Corps launched in spring of 2022 with nearly 400 participants.

Organizers say 90% of participants increased their understanding of mathematics.

The first session runs Sept. 18 through Nov. 19, while the second starts in spring of 2023.

Families can enroll online by Sept. 1.