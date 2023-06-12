FILE – In this Nov. 8, 2018 file photo, the U.S. Medicare Handbook is photographed in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Medicare can be a complicated process, and the Oklahoma Insurance Department is trying to make the process a little easier to understand.

The Medicare Assistance Program at the Oklahoma Insurance Department announced that they will host free educational vents for Medicare beneficiaries in Oklahoma this summer.

Medicare 101 is designed to help Oklahomans understand the complexities of Medicare and make informed decisions about their healthcare coverage.

The free, public events will be held in the OID’s public conference room, located at 400 N.E. 50th St. in Oklahoma City.

Each event will be held from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on the following dates:

June 19

July 17

August 21

September 18.

“Our goal is to help Oklahomans feel knowledgeable about Medicare. These events are great for people who are new to Medicare or want a refresher. Our trained counselors will be there to answer any questions,” said Ray Walker, MAP Director.

Registration isn’t required but attendees are encouraged to arrive early since seating is limited.

For more information, go online or call 800-763-2828.