OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Families in Oklahoma City will be able to celebrate fall with a series of free movies.

Oklahoma City Parks & Recreation is launching its Fall Family Film Series from Sept. 16 through Oct. 14.

Every Friday at 6:30 p.m., a different park will feature games and activities until sunset. At that point, an outdoor movie will begin.

Families are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket to watch the movie.

Admission is free and popcorn will be provided on a first come, first served basis.

The schedule is as follows:

Friday, Sept. 16: Encanto at Pitts Park, 1920 N. Kate Ave.

Friday, Sept. 23: The Nightmare Before Christmas at Hefner Park, 3301 NW Grand Blvd.

Friday, Sept. 30: School of Rock at Bicentennial Park, 500 Couch Dr.

Friday, Oct. 7: Spider-Man: No Way Home at Schilling Park, 539 SE 25 St.

Friday, Oct. 14: The Princess and the Frog at Taylor Park, 1115 SW 70th St.