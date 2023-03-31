Oklahoma’s First Americans Museum gears up for opening weekend decades in the making

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are looking for things to do this weekend, you might be able to visit a local museum for free.

Bank of America credit and debit cardholders can visit several Oklahoma City museums for free on April 1 and April 2.

Organizers say free admission for cardholders is available at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum, the Oklahoma City Museum of Art, the First Americans Museum, and the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum.

One free general admission is limited to the individual cardholder.