OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Blood Institute is offering up a fun time at the fair and a tasty treat for each person who donates blood next week.

Anyone who donates blood at an Oklahoma Blood Institute location between Monday, Aug. 22 and Sunday, Aug. 28 will receive a free ticket to the Oklahoma State Fair and a free Okarche cinnamon roll.

Go to obi.org or call (877) 340-8777 to make an appointment to donate.

The Oklahoma Blood Institute is a non-profit blood supplier that supports the inventory for patients in over 160 hospitals, medical facilities and air ambulances statewide. Anyone who is healthy and 16 years old or older can donate.

One blood donation saves up to three lives, according to the Blood Institute.