Free parking available for Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon is just days away, so runners and spectators are getting ready for the big weekend.

This year, organizers say the events and races will be split between two days in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Also, participants will need to show proof of COVID-19 vaccinations or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the race.

This year, the marathon has been capped at 12,000 participants to encourage social distancing and prevent large groups from gathering.

The race will start in waves to allow more distance between runners.

If you are planning to head to the marathon, county officials say there will be options for free parking.

County Commissioner Carrie Blumert says the Oklahoma County Public Buildings Authority voted to provide free parking in their garages for the marathon.

You are encouraged to enter on Kerr or Hudson.

If you want to cheer on the runners, marathon officials have created a map of the best places for spectators.