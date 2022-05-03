NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Pet adoptions are free this week at Norman Animal Welfare.

Norman Animal Welfare, 3428 Jenkins Ave., is waiving pet adoption fees today, Tuesday, May 3 through Saturday, May 7.

The free pet adoptions are in honor of Be Kind to Animals Week.

All dogs and cats at the shelter have been spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

Shelter business hours are 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The shelter is closed 1-2 p.m. daily for lunch.

Go to www.normanok.gov/residents-visitors/animal-welfare/adopt-pet to see the animals available for adoption.