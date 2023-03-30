Say Yes to the Dress drive

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma organization is working to make sure that local students can attend their prom in style, no matter their financial circumstances.

The 9th Annual ‘Say Yes to the Prom Dress’ Drive will be held on Saturday, April 8.

From 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., students can head to the Ice Event Center, located at 1148 N.E. 36th St. in Oklahoma City, to pick out a prom dress.

Organizers say female students who cannot afford a prom dress will receive a free dress, free shoes, and free accessories. Also, they will receive gift certificates for free hair, nail, or makeup by local stylists.

Male students will receive a nine-piece tuxedo rental, along with a free haircut certificate and a bottle of cologne.

Organizers with Candy Girl Entertainment say this year’s goal is to help 500 girls and 100 boys.

To register for the dress drive, click here.

The only requirement is that the recipient is registered in school.