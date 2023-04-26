Did you know the longest word you can write using the letters on only one row of your computer keyboard is “typewriter”?

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you need to complete a bit of spring cleaning at your home, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Dell Technologies is here to help.

Dell Technologies OKC and the Oklahoma City Thunder have teamed up to host a free computer recycling event on Saturday, April 29.

From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., the public can head to the Dell Technologies facility in the parking lot at 3501 S.W. 15th St. in Oklahoma City.

The recycling event will offer the public an opportunity to empty their closets and garages of any brand computer, monitor, printer, or other pieces of computer equipment and drop it off for responsible recycling.

Thunder swag bags will also be given at random to those who bring technology to recycle.

Organizers say some items that are in working order will be refurbished and resold through Goodwill.