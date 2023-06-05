OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Sunbeam Family Services is once again providing school supplies at no cost to central Oklahoma grandparents who are raising their own grandchildren.

Applications for this program are due June 15 and the supplies will be distributed before school starts.

“Grandparents raising their grandchildren have so many things to worry about without the added burden of how to pay for school supplies,” said Destyni Trayler, senior program director. “We hope to help alleviate some of the stress around back to school shopping by providing basic school supplies and backpacks to grandparents who qualify.”

Sunbeam’s Grandparents Raising Grandchildren program provides pre-qualified grandparents with school supplies for their grandchildren. Each grandchild will receive a backpack and school supplies such as pens, pencils, paper, notebooks, rulers, folders and highlighters.

Sunbeam also supports grand families year-round through support groups, educational seminars and individualized care navigation.

Find out more on Sunbeam’s website.