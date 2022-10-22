PONCA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Pioneer Woman Statue & Museum is having a free screening of the silent film “The Daughter of Dawn” on Sunday, November 6.

According to the Oklahoma Historical Society, “The Daughter of Dawn” was filmed in the Wichita Mountains near Lawton, OK.

“The Daughter of Dawn”. Image courtesy Oklahoma Historical Society.

The film’s entire cast were Native Americans, mainly Kiowa and Comanche. The indigenous actors provided their own horses, clothing and traditions to the set of the film.

“The Daughter of Dawn” was only shown a couple of times following its release in 1920. Shortly after, the silent film disappeared and was nowhere to be found, but it later resurfaced in 2004.

A 35mm nitrate copy was found and is now kept in the Oklahoma Historical Society’s archives.

The Pioneer Woman Statue & Museum is hosting a free screening of “The Daughter of Dawn” at the Poncan Theatre in Ponca City on November 6 at 2 p.m.

It is a first come, first serve event. The event is free, but those attending are encouraged to make a donation as admission.