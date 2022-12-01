OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A local orchestra is hosting a free concert to help Oklahoma City residents get in the spirit of the holidays.

The Oklahoma Chamber Symphony’s ‘Sounds of the Season’ concert will be held on Saturday, Dec. 10 at First Church OKC.

Organizers say the free concert will feature music like Greensleeves, Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s Christmas Eve/Sarajevo, Chanukah Divertimento, and a Christmas carol sing along.

Guests will also be able to bid on several gift baskets during a silent auction. Proceeds will benefit the Oklahoma Chamber Symphony Association.

“This concert gives families a chance to enjoy a fun, free, and relaxing night out while also offering an opportunity to knock a few things off of their holiday to-do lists,” said Jessica Dietrich, Oklahoma Chamber Symphony Association board president. “Our musicians are excited to bring merriment and cheer to our local community.”

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the concert begins at 7:30 p.m.