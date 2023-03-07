Do we need to start getting more creative with our dogs’ names? (Getty Images)

PONCA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A national program is working to protect the health of pets in Oklahoma.

Greater Good Charities’ Good Fix program is teaming up with the Northern Oklahoma Humane Society to offer free spay/neuter surgeries for dogs and cats in the Ponca City area.

Dogs and cats that are spayed or neutered at the clinic are also eligible for free vaccinations and microchips.

Organizers say the clinic can help prevent unwanted litters across the area and minimize the stray population over time.

The clinic will be held from March 7 through March 10 at Marland’s Place, located at 1300 Summers Place in Ponca City.

Registration and drop off begins at 7:30 a.m. and ends at 10 a.m. or until capacity is filled.