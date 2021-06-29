Free summer meals available at 100 sites across Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Although summer is a welcome break for many Oklahoma students, it can be a challenge for others.

According to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, many children lose their most reliable source of meals when schools close for the summer.

Right now, the Regional Food Bank’s Summer Feeding Program is working to fill that gap.

The program offers free, nutritious meals at more than 100 sites to any child 18-years-old and under.

“The summer months can be scary for the one in four Oklahoma children who live with food insecurity,” said Stacy Dykstra, chief executive officer of the Regional Food Bank. “We are proud have partners in 23 counties across central and western Oklahoma providing crucial nutrition to children this summer.”

A full list of sites participating in the Summer Feeding Program and when they offer meals and snacks can be found by visiting rfbo.org/summermeals.

