OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – We all know quitting tobacco can be a challenge, but a new program in Oklahoma is working to make that task a little easier.

Oklahomans looking to build a plan to quit smoking can now get additional support from Oct. 31 through Nov. 30 by the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline, a program of the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust (TSET).

This limited-time offer for registrants will receive at least eight weeks of additional nicotine patches, gum or lozenges at no cost, to include a quit coach.

“After an effective run that inspired more Oklahomans to use the Helpline earlier this year, the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline is offering additional nicotine replacement therapy benefits at no cost,” said Michelle Lessell, TSET Healthy Living Program Coordinator serving Oklahoma County. “When coupled with the quit coach support, this represents a great opportunity for people to successfully quit tobacco.”

By increasing its registration by 30%, the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline continues to build preventative plans to stop smoking and fight cravings by doubling down Oklahomans chances of successfully quitting tobacco.

To explore these free services and resources available to Oklahomans, call 1-800-QUIT NOW (1-800-784-8669) or visit OKhelpline.com.



