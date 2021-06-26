Firefighter’s Freedom Celebration in Mustang canceled in anticipation of bad weather, event rescheduled

MUSTANG, Okla. (KFOR) – The Mustang Fire Department’s Firefighter’s Freedom Celebration has been canceled as a precaution against anticipated bad weather.
The event was scheduled for 6 p.m. today, Saturday, June 26.
The Mustang Fire Department posted the following statement on the department’s official Facebook page, saying that the parade was canceled after officials consulted with the National Weather Service:
Family and Friends,
We have been in close contact with the National Weather Service and together, we have been monitoring current and predicted weather conditions closely. Given the 2” of rainfall we have already received and the 80-100% of expected severe weather, we have decided to error on the side of caution and cancel the Freedom Celebration scheduled for later this evening. We apologize in advance for any inconvenience this may have caused. We have already rescheduled the event for October 16, 2021 which, will coincide with the City of Mustang’s 52nd Birthday. Continue to follow us, as the rescheduled event draws near, where we plan to have everything you love about the Freedom Celebration ready to enjoy! Please, mark your calendars to come support the Mustang Fire Department and celebrate the City of Mustang’s Birthday!