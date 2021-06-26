Firefighter’s Freedom Celebration in Mustang canceled in anticipation of bad weather, event rescheduled

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Largely symbolic and likely to be politicized, Vice President Harris’ Friday visit to El Paso nonetheless gave her the opportunity to pitch the message the Biden administration is making progress in managing migration flows.

“The president and I are absolutely committed to ensuring that our immigration system is orderly and humane, and I do believe that we are making progress in that regard,” Harris said at a news conference inside El Paso International Airport.