YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – A car show featuring a hot dog eating contest is coming to Yukon to celebrate the Fourth of July.

The Freedom Fest Car Show will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, July 4 at City Park, 2200 S. Holly. Admission is free.

The Thursday Night Crusisers of Mustang will host the event.

Car registration is available at the gate from 8-10 a.m. on July 4, and costs $20. Awards will be presented to the top 25 cars.

Freedom Fest Car Show, image provided by City of Yukon officials.

The Car Show area will have live music and a hot dog eating contest.

Overdrive Band will perform live from 10 a.m. to noon, followed by a live DJ until 3 p.m.

The hot dog eating contest is limited to 12 participants. Those who want to chow down and compete for the title of top hot dog eater are encouraged to register at www.yukonok.gov/freedom-fest. The contest will happen around 12:30 p.m. on the Freedom Fest Car Show Stage.

Go to the event’s website for more information about Freedom Fest activities.