OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It has been 64 years since a local schoolteacher and her students initiated one of the first civil rights protests in the country.

On Aug. 19, 1958, Clara Luper, an Oklahoma history teacher and an advisor for the Oklahoma City NAACP Youth Council, initiated one of the first civil rights protests in the country.

Luper and 13 of her students went to Katz Drug Store in downtown Oklahoma City to stage a sit-in, which occurred two years before the famous sit-ins in North Carolina.

Luper was arrested 26 times and was considered a major leader in the fight to end segregation in Oklahoma.

Now, organizers are planning an event to celebrate that protest.

The Freedom Fiesta celebrates the 64th Anniversary of the Oklahoma City Sit-In movement.

Beginning at 6 p.m. on Aug. 18, a jazz concert will be held at the Yale Theatre, located at 227 S.W. 25th St.

On Aug. 19 at 6 p.m., an art exhibit inspired by Clara Luper and the 1958 sit-ins, along with a panel discussion on the ‘Freedom Story’ by sit-in participants, will be held at the Crew Workspace, located at 619 W. Main St.

Then on Aug. 20 at 9 a.m., organizers will participate in an reenactment of the Oklahoma City Sit-In March to Kaiser’s Grateful Bean Cafe will begin at Frontline Church, located at 1104 N. Robinson.

At 6 p.m. on Aug. 21, the Freedom Fiesta Celebration Program will be held at Fifth Street Baptist Church.