Freedom isn’t happening for one Oklahoma man featured in the Netflix film ‘The Innocent Man’ after a judge vacates his conviction

ADA, Okla. (KFOR) — The second man who was convicted in a controversial Oklahoma murder case could soon be a free man.

Tommy Ward was convicted in the 1984 murder case of Denice Haraway.

It became the focus of the Netflix docu-series “The Innocent Man.”

On Friday, a district judge ruled there was enough evidence to dismiss those charges.

“The judge has vacated the conviction and dropped the charges against him. He’s kind of in a place where he was pre-arrest last time,” Ward’s attorney Gref Swygert told KFOR News 4. “That’s where we are in terms of the case itself.”

This is the heartwarming news we need! Still a potential for state to appeal but a huge victory towards justice in this case! ❤️ https://t.co/oqXwGumx4O — Clay Tweel (@Claytweel) December 19, 2020

Swygert’s hope was to have Ward home by Christmas, but those dreams were dashed on Monday.

A Judge granted a temporary stay of release to the Attorney General’s Office, giving the AG time to file with the court of criminal appeals.

“I find it pretty unreasonable that they would do that,” Director of the NETFLIX docu-series Clay Tweel said.

In the 33-page opinion from the judge, the judge said investigators determined “The only “relevant” evidence was evidence which fit their theory.” She went on to say the district attorney’s office probably knew… “evidence was being suppressed and turned a blind eye.”

The director of the NETFLIX series “The Innocent Man” tells News 4 he believes Ward deserves to be free.

“How is this possible, how can it happen? That’s what the series tried to break down, how it could happen,” Tweel said. “That doesn’t make it any less painful, and overwhelming, to think about that this guy has been in jail for that long.”