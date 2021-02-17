Freezing temperatures, increased demand take toll on Oklahoma City’s water lines

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – While many Oklahomans are concerned about staying warm during this bitter stretch of weather, they are also working to protect their homes from the cold.

Since below freezing temperatures began, residents started dripping their faucets to prevent their pipes from freezing.

However, city leaders say those precautions have led to an issue that is affecting homes throughout the community.

Beginning Tuesday night, hundreds of residents across Oklahoma City began reporting low water pressure at their homes.

Chris Browning, Utilities Director with the City of Oklahoma City, says that crews are working around the clock to repair 31 water main breaks throughout the city.

Right now, crews are working to repair five water main breaks.

Browning says crews have struggled to find the water mains because they are covered by ice and snow. Also, workers are being forced to limit their time outdoors due to the frigid weather, so crews are having to rotate at work sites.

In addition to the water main breaks, a booster station in northwest Oklahoma City is also experiencing mechanical issues.

The station, which helps serve residents from Sara Rd. to Portland, from Wilshire to N.W. 10th St., is leading to extremely low water pressure for homes in that area.

At the same time, Browning says that facility repairs are usually done in the winter time when water demand is low. Those repairs have also reduced the amount of water that can be produced in Oklahoma City.

“Because of the faucets running, we’re seeing a continuous demand on the system where we’re unable to recharge our tanks and booster stations throughout the city. Normally at nighttime, we can refill everything and we can make it through the peak demands during the day. But because of the faucets running continuously, in addition to everything else that people are doing, we are having a very difficult time keeping up with the demand, and that’s causing pressure problems throughout the whole city,” he said.

Even though residents are waiting for temperatures to rise above freezing, he warns that issues with water mains will likely continue.

“Even when the temperatures recover, our problems are not over,” Browning said.

He says there will continue to be main breaks next week as the ground warms and expands.

In an attempt to conserve water, Browning suggests running the faucets on exterior walls only. If you don’t have faucets on exterior walls, then you might choose a couple of interior faucets to run.

If you are running your faucets with a stream the size of pencil lead, Browning says that is about 75 gallons of water each day per faucet.