Frenzy Brewing Co. sets grand opening for Edmond’s first brewery

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – The first craft beer brewery in Edmond is set to open its doors to the public in a series of events over the coming weeks.

Frenzy will open shop in downtown Edmond in the historic E.A. Bender Building, 15 S Broadway.

On May 28, Frenzy will open to the public from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. for curbside to-go sales. That will be followed by a grand-opening week from June 15-20 where guests can visit the brewery taproom.

Plans for a March opening for the taproom were disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than a dozen beers will be on tap for the grand-opening week at the taproom, where guests can pull up to the expansive bar top and enjoy a drink while peering through windows that overlook the brewhouse. Visitors can also purchase canned beer to take home from the taproom’s to-go cooler.

At the outset, Frenzy will allow a maximum of 50 customers inside the taproom at any time. The limited capacity – about 20% of seats in the building – will allow customers and employees more space to safely distance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The safety of our employees and customers is our top concern,” Estle said, adding that Frenzy will monitor local health reporting to be sure they are taking proper precautions to help prevent the spread of the virus.

“We want customers to enjoy our beer, but even more we want them to feel comfortable during their visit to our taproom.”

Brewery co-owners Matt Conner and Jeremy Estle, both former homebrewers and longtime Edmond residents, launched their brand to the public in March 2019, along with the help of Conner’s wife, Beth. They have been producing and selling beer since that time through a collaboration with Oklahoma City’s Angry Scotsman Brewing Co.

In late 2019, the pair left their day jobs to focus on construction of the 6,500-square-foot brewery and taproom in the Bender Building, which features some of the original concrete floors, wood roof and brick walls constructed around 1918.

The updated interior now features an abundance of natural light; spacious and airy seating areas highlighted by reclaimed wood accents and rustic-style lighting fixtures; and historical photos of the building from different eras.

“We are proud to be able to call ourselves Edmond’s first brewery,” Conner said. “For that reason, we were excited to be able to preserve some of the history of our building, and we can’t wait to have our customers stop in for a drink and check out the space.”

Several canned offerings will be available for curbside purchase, including the popular Yeah, Yeah, Yeah (‘Cause I’m a Blonde) Belgian-Style Blonde Ale and its Unspeakable Things New England IPA.

Guests are encouraged to order ahead for curbside service using the Arryved app, however walk-up sales will be accepted. Curbside sales will continue until the grand-opening week with the following hours: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Mondays through Fridays; noon to 8 p.m. on Saturdays; and 2 to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Curbside customers should park on the west side of Broadway near the Frenzy building and call (405) 562-5350 when they arrive. Brewery staff are not permitted to cross Broadway to deliver orders.

Once open, the taproom will feature regular hours of 3 to 10 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays; noon to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays; and noon to 9 p.m. on Sundays.

