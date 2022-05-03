OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A fresh market that will serve northeast Oklahoma City is preparing for its grand opening.

Eastside Fresh Market is hosting a grand opening on Tuesday, May 3 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Shoppers will be able to get fresh fruits, vegetables, meat, dairy products, and plants at the market.

Organizers say there will also be farming and gardening education, cooking demonstrations, entertainment, and family-friendly fun activities.

The market will be open every Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. until Nov. 1.

The market will be at 2500 N.E. 63rd St. in Oklahoma City.