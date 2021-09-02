‘Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera, and Mexican Modernism’: Collection tour to make 2022 stop in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – A vibrant cultural exhibition will soon grace the walls of Tulsa’s picturesque Philbrook Museum in 2022.

“Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera, and Mexican Modernism tells the story of two of the 20th century’s most iconic artists, their tumultuous love affair, and their shared aim of rebuilding a vibrant national identity in post-revolution Mexico.” Philbrook Museum

Philbrook officials say the exhibition will include a multitude of artists, writers, and activists in mid-century Mexico known as the Mexican avant-garde, including Lola Álvarez-Bravo, Gunther Gerzso, María Izquierdo, and Rufino Tamayo.

It will also include paintings, drawings, and collages by Kahlo and Rivera as well as more than 100 photos of their lives.

“These works are part of the rarely seen private collection of Jacques and Natasha Gelman, who built their collection as friends and patrons of these artists while living in Mexico City for more than 50 years,” said museum officials.

This exhibit’s stop in Oklahoma will run from July 6 – September 11, 2022.

Philbrook Museum members will enjoy a preview June 25 – July 3, 2022.

Admission is $12 for adults and nonmembers, and free for members and youth 17 and under.