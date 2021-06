OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Due to the NBC News Special report, KFOR will air today’s episode of Days of Our Lives in full early Saturday morning.

Days of Our Lives will air June 26 at 2:30 a.m.

DVR users will need to record both the 2:30 and 3 a.m. episodes of 1st Look in order to get the entire hour of Days of Our Lives.