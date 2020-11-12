Friends and family speak out about tragic crime spree

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – There are new details about the relationship between homicide and kidnapping suspect Brandon Milburn and Shatica Hixon. Friends and family of the couple paint a picture of a rocky relationship that ended horribly for all involved.

“Early in the morning, I receive news that there had been a conflict,” said Vinson Milburn.

The 28 year old is talking about a call he got from his mother saying his brother, Brandon, and Brandon’s girlfriend and mother of his one-year-old daughter, Shatica Hixon, had got in a fight and that there was blood involved.

“I know it didn’t go down well. They both weren’t in their right minds,” said Vinson Milburn.

Milburn says his brother and girlfriend seemed happy, but friends of family of Tee Hixson paint a different picture.

“He beat her up all the time. I heard from her aunt, a week before, that they had gotten in a big fight and she didn’t know if she wanted to go back with him or not and he talked her into it, and then this happens,” said Shawntel Nye, friend and family member of Tee Hixon.



Photo provided to KFOR by Shawntel Nye

As the chaos and crime unfolded, Vinson says his brother called him at around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

“There was fear in his voice and remorse and regret and shame. He wanted to turn himself in, we had talked about it,” said Vinson Milburn

Vinson received the news Wednesday morning that his brother had been killed and an officer wounded in a shootout in Downtown Oklahoma City.

“Devastated, you know, just really hurt. My brother is not a monster. He was just a man trying to have a family support his family,” said Vinson Milburn.

Friends of Hixon are grieving, pointing out her recent social media posts that she was pregnant.

“She liked to laugh and dance and she was a really good mom. Maybe her family and friends can have a little bit of peace now knowing he’s not out there and gunna hurt somebody else,” said Nye.

