OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Red bows are secured, zip ties are locked, and wreaths are perfectly centered on all 168 chairs at Oklahoma City’s National Memorial.

It’s a decade-long tradition. One that’s especially meaningful to Oklahoma Secretary of Agriculture Blayne Arthur.

Christmas wreaths on chairs at Oklahoma City National Memorial Museum. Image KFOR. Christmas wreaths on chairs at Oklahoma City National Memorial Museum. Image KFOR.

“The holiday season is one of those times when, you know, you just reflect a lot,” said Arthur. “My Aunt Susan and I are here today helping.”

Her mom died in the 1995 bombing when Arthur was 13.

“The chairs are, I think, so important to my family because when you come to the holidays, you do have an empty chair at the table,” said Arthur. “Even after all of these years, we very much appreciate that people continue to remember the bombing.”

Pat Hall sits on the Memorial and Museum’s Board of Trustees. His wife is a survivor.

He agrees keeping the memory of the nearly 28-year-old tragedy alive is essential, and traditions like Wednesday’s are a way to do that.

“We have no choice. If memories like this die out, then people are going to start taking things for granted,” said Hall.