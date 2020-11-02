Friends, neighbors run to help Oklahoma family injured in home explosion

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – The recovery process for an Oklahoma family who lost their 14-year-old daughter in a house explosion continues.

Shortly before 7 a.m. on Sept. 24, Oklahoma City and Edmond firefighters were called to a home explosion near N.E. 140th and Midwest Blvd.

“I hear people screaming outside. There was a large explosion. I think someone’s house exploded,” a woman can be heard saying while on the phone with 911.

Officials soon learned that a family of four was inside the house when it suddenly exploded.

“The dad kept saying he plugged in the coffee pot and he was electrocuted. Obviously, he wasn’t electrocuted but he was shocked and the house blew up,” Patti Wommer said.

Neighbors rushed in to help Shawn Maguire, Tanda Maguire, and their son, Hayden.

“We heard Shawn, the dad crying because he couldn’t find his family and he couldn’t see. We helped him through the street. Another neighbor helped the mother, the wife. And another neighbor helped the son. And then we couldn’t find the daughter,” Wommer said.

Sadly, there was nothing they could do for 14-year-old Berklee Maguire, who was killed in the blast.

A family’s home exploded in Oklahoma City on the morning of 9/24/2020. The Maguire family lost their 14-year old daughter in the blast. The other three members were sent to the hospital. Picture courtesy Maguire family

Shawn, Tanda and Hayden all spent a significant amount of time in the hospital before being released earlier this month.

The family’s GoFundMe page has gathered more than $200,000 to help with the family’s medical expenses, but friends and neighbors wanted to do more.

On a chilly Halloween morning, kids and parents alike hit the pavement for a 5K to help their hurting neighbors, the Maguire family.

“It means a lot to be able to have the opportunity to do something like that for a family that lost their daughter. I can never imagine being in their position,” said neighbor Rilee Hannah.

“We had planned a Halloween 5K, but after we heard about the Maguire family, we decided to do in their honor,” said Dusty Brazeal, run organizer.

The Running Club in Sweetwater, a far northeast Edmond community close to where the Maguires lived, sold t-shirts to help with medical bills. The neighborhood kids also went door-to-door to raise $300.

“It just makes us so happy. We’ve made a lot of money for them and it’s awesome. They really need help right now and they are just really in need so we are going to do as much as we can for them,” said neighbor Taylor Price.

Parents say the community has come together for the family that lost their 14-year-old daughter, Berklee.

“It’s really drawn this neighborhood together and made this a tight knit community. Everyone out here is running in honor of the Maguire family and just know that we are praying for them and we are thinking about them and we love them and we are here for them,” said Brazeal.

LATEST STORIES: