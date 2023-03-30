OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Family and friends are searching for answers following the death of a local man, who was working as a security guard.

Around 1 a.m. on March 18, officers were called to a shooting at a nightclub, located in the 200 block of N.E. 36th St.

When police arrived, they found 42-year-old Gary Lee Middaugh, Jr. with a gunshot wound.

Middaugh was rushed to OU Medical Center in critical condition.

Investigators learned that Middaugh was working security at a nightclub when he escorted a man out of the club for causing a disturbance.

While being escorted out, the man pulled out a gun and shot Middaugh in the chest.

On Wednesday, KFOR met with one of Middaugh’s close friends, Deonn Heath, who was with him at the club the night of the shooting and heard the gun shot.

“I was looking for Gary and as I’m walking towards the back, Gary grabs my ankle, and he says ‘Deonn, call 911,'” she said.

Sadly, Middaugh passed away from his injuries on March 27.

“For his life to be taken the way it was taken, it wasn’t right,” she continued. “He didn’t deserve it. I didn’t understand, and I hate that this happened to him. Hopefully, he’ll get justice”

She said she’ll always remember the first time she met him about 15 years ago.

“I’m like, oh, my God, he’s tall, he’s big, but when he spoke, I’m like, oh, my God, he’s a teddy bear,” she said with a smile. “He’s just a big teddy bear. His soul is beautiful, his smile, everything about him you can’t forget. Gary’s a hardworking man. Everything was going great. He wasn’t finished.”

Photo courtesy Gary Middaugh Jr. is courtesy of Deonn Heath

“It’s a very sad deal,” said Cpt. Valerie Littlejohn of OKCPD. “He was there doing his job, just trying to make the place safe, and someone’s inside causing a disturbance. He was doing what he was supposed to do, getting someone out from the club, and unfortunately, it resulted in him losing his life. Our investigators and officers are doing everything they can to track down the suspect and get whoever is responsible for this into custody.”

So far, no arrests have been made.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.