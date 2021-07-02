Friendship forms after strangers become pandemic pen pals

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – When the coronavirus pandemic shut down normal life in 2020, it was tough for many people to stay connected.

Friends and family members remained apart due to COVID-19 restrictions, but that didn’t stop an intergenerational friendship from forming in Oklahoma City.

A woman named Jordan, who lived in New York, wanted to find a way to volunteer and give back to others during lockdown.

She remembered that she had a friend who worked at Oklahoma City’s Concordia Life Plan Community, so she asked if any residents wanted to be her pen pal.

letters written by pen pals
Letters written by the pen pals

As a result, a resident named Catherine took her up on her offer.

The pair exchanged dozens of letters throughout the pandemic about their lives, families, and backgrounds.

Last month, the pair met in person for the first time.

Catherine and Jordan meet in person for the first time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Featured

More Featured Stories

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

Popular

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report