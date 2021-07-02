Friendship forms after strangers become pandemic pen pals

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – When the coronavirus pandemic shut down normal life in 2020, it was tough for many people to stay connected.

Friends and family members remained apart due to COVID-19 restrictions, but that didn’t stop an intergenerational friendship from forming in Oklahoma City.

A woman named Jordan, who lived in New York, wanted to find a way to volunteer and give back to others during lockdown.

She remembered that she had a friend who worked at Oklahoma City’s Concordia Life Plan Community, so she asked if any residents wanted to be her pen pal.

Letters written by the pen pals

As a result, a resident named Catherine took her up on her offer.

The pair exchanged dozens of letters throughout the pandemic about their lives, families, and backgrounds.

Last month, the pair met in person for the first time.

Catherine and Jordan meet in person for the first time.