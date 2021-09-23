Fright Fest brings Halloween haunts to Frontier City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A popular theme park is gearing up for Halloween with frights or treats around every corner.

Fright Fest will be held at Frontier City from September 24th through October 31st.

Organizers say guests can enjoy more than 10 haunted attractions, roller coasters in the dark, Halloween themed performances, and evil treats.

Some of the attractions include:

Garden of Evil – Guests will have to navigate through a gory gardens and horrific hedges or end up part of the macabre collection.

– Guests will have to navigate through a gory gardens and horrific hedges or end up part of the macabre collection. Curse at Crack Axle Canyon – A stunt show inside Crack Axle Canyon. Starving and desperate, two locals will risk everything to defy a decades-old legend that terrorizes the townsfolk of Crack Axle Canyon.

– A stunt show inside Crack Axle Canyon. Starving and desperate, two locals will risk everything to defy a decades-old legend that terrorizes the townsfolk of Crack Axle Canyon. Scare Zones – Test the limits in three brand new scare zones scattered throughout the park, Scarecrow Row, Witches Den and Hillbilly House.

– Test the limits in three brand new scare zones scattered throughout the park, Scarecrow Row, Witches Den and Hillbilly House. Mayhem – This isn’t just any typical haunt. Come face-to-face with creatures lurking in the dark. Is it a zombie? Clown? Lost soul? It’s all chaos down here.

– This isn’t just any typical haunt. Come face-to-face with creatures lurking in the dark. Is it a zombie? Clown? Lost soul? It’s all chaos down here. Nightmare – A haunted attraction that keeps the ghosts and ghouls coming back for more. There are no sweet dreams here. Only the sweetest of screams. For those who dare…be prepared to face your worst fears.

Organizers say if you aren’t into the scary attractions, you can still visit the park during the day for ‘Thrills by Day.’ It will offer friendly ghosts and creatures with family-friendly Halloween themed attractions like a Trick-or-Treat Trail, Little Monster Maze, and Spooky Selfie Stops.

Officials say ‘Fright by Night,’ which begins at 7 p.m., is not recommended for children ages 12 and under.

All performances, scare zones, and thrill rides are included with park admission, but six haunted premium attractions require an additional fee.