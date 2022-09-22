OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Fall is here and that means that Halloween is just around the corner.

Frontier City announced that it will host Fright Fest over six weekends, beginning Sept. 24 through Oct. 30.

Guests will be able to enjoy a variety of scary attractions including:

Phobia : Your fear is waiting for you around every corner at this haunted attraction

: Your fear is waiting for you around every corner at this haunted attraction Death : Sneak a preview of the end as you ascend into the hereafter or descend at this premium haunted attraction.

: Sneak a preview of the end as you ascend into the hereafter or descend at this premium haunted attraction. Scare Zones : Test the limits in three new scare zones scattered throughout the park: The Beast’s Lair, The Electrocutioner, and Decapitation Passage.

: Test the limits in three new scare zones scattered throughout the park: The Beast’s Lair, The Electrocutioner, and Decapitation Passage. Zambora : A beauty from the Amazon transforms into a ferocious monster before your eyes.

: A beauty from the Amazon transforms into a ferocious monster before your eyes. Nightmare of Crackaxle Canyon : Learn the sinister history of Crackaxle Canyon through the terrifyingly frightening stunt show.

: Learn the sinister history of Crackaxle Canyon through the terrifyingly frightening stunt show. Garden of Evil : Navigate through a gory garden with horrific hedges or end up part of their macabre collection.

: Navigate through a gory garden with horrific hedges or end up part of their macabre collection. Mayhem : Come face-to-face with creatures lurking in the dark.

: Come face-to-face with creatures lurking in the dark. Nightmare: Be prepared to face your worst fears at this premium haunted attraction.

If you are looking for Halloween fun during the day, Thrills by Day will host the all-new Kids Boo Fest.

Children will be able to trick-or-treat, go through a Little Monster Maze, take photos at spooky selfie stops, decorate pumpkins, go to a coloring station, and enjoy a costume contest.

Beginning at dusk, Fright by Night is not recommended for children 12 and under.