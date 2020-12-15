Frontier Airlines announces nonstop flights between Oklahoma City, Las Vegas

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are dreaming of a weekend getaway to Vegas, Oklahomans will soon have a new option to travel.

On Tuesday, Frontier Airlines announced nonstop flights from Oklahoma City to Las Vegas beginning March 12, 2021.

“We’re delighted to announce new, nonstop flights from Oklahoma City to Las Vegas,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial, Frontier Airlines. “Frontier’s low fares and friendly service are an exceptional combination for all flyers. Furthermore, these new flights will adhere to our industry-leading health practices, including required temperature screenings, mask wearing and enhanced cleaning of each aircraft.”

To celebrate the new service, Frontier Airlines is offering fares as low as $39.

Frontier requires all customers and crew members wear a face covering throughout their travel journey. Plus, anyone flying with Frontier must complete a health acknowledgement prior to flying confirming that:

Neither they nor anyone in their household has exhibited Covid-19 related symptoms in the last 14 days

They will wash their hands/sanitize before boarding the flight

They understand and acknowledge the airline’s face covering policy and pre-boarding temperature screening policies

During flight, main cabin air is a mix of fresh air drawn from outside and air that has been passed through an air filtration system that features HEPA filters capable of capturing respiratory virus particles at more than 99.9% efficiency – similar to those used in hospital environments. Frontier’s modern all-Airbus fleet is among the youngest in the world – all aircraft currently in operation are less than four years old.

To check the flight schedule, visit Frontier’s website.