OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Frontier City has announced its 2023 lineup of frighteningly fun fall events.

According to the theme park, guests are invited to enjoy a variety of family-friendly fall celebrations like Oktoberfest, Boo by Day with Kids Boo Fest and Fright by Night with Fright Fest.

Oktoberfest weekends are being held through October 1. The event offers German-inspired foods like bratwursts, pierogies and traditional Bavarian pretzels. Refreshing beverages will also be available including a variety of craft beers at Best of the West where the area has been transformed into a festive-themed Biergarten.

The event even includes interactive games like classic cornhole and stein-holding contests, polka music and the in-famous Chicken Dance for guests to participate in. Fort Frontier turns into Oktoberfest central with an energetic entertainment team dressed in traditional lederhosen.

Frontier City is also bringing back Fright Fest from Sept. 16 through Oct. 29. The park says this year’s haunted experience will be scarier than ever before.

Frontier City Fright Fest. Image courtesy Frontier City. Frontier City Fright Fest. Image courtesy Frontier City.

New for 2023:

Auto Despair Service – It’s not handy when your service crew goes crazy. Stopping here for a service check is a bad idea. The only thing they’ll provide is pure terror.

– It’s not handy when your service crew goes crazy. Stopping here for a service check is a bad idea. The only thing they’ll provide is pure terror. Scare Zones – Test the limits in four brand new scare zones scattered around the park: Killer Cabin, Electrocution Chamber, Medusa’s Garden and Día De Los Muertos.

– Test the limits in four brand new scare zones scattered around the park: Killer Cabin, Electrocution Chamber, Medusa’s Garden and Día De Los Muertos. Festival of Fright Parade – As darkness looms, watch the ghouls pass you by to kick-off a night of pure terror.

Haunts returning Sept. 23:

Mayhem – This isn’t just any typical haunt. Come face-to-face with creatures lurking in the dark. Is it a zombie? Clown? Lost soul? It’s all chaos down here.

– This isn’t just any typical haunt. Come face-to-face with creatures lurking in the dark. Is it a zombie? Clown? Lost soul? It’s all chaos down here. Nightmare – There are no sweet dream here. Only the sweetest of screams. For those who dare…be prepared to face you worst fears.

Officials say there’s also daytime Halloween fun with Boo by Day with Kids Boo Fest. The event features family-friendly Halloween themed attractions and activities including a Trick-or-Treat Trail, Little Monster Maze, photo opportunities, pumpkin decorating and crafting stations, and a DJ dance party.

Deadman’s Party at Frontier City. Image courtesy Frontier City. Kid’s Boo Fest at Frontier City. Image courtesy Frontier City.

Be warned, Fright Fest begins at dusk and is not recommended for kids 12 and under, Frontier City says.

All themed performances, scare zones, and world-class thrill rides are included with admission and active Passes. The five premium haunted attractions will require an extra fee.

To learn more, visit sixflags.com/frontiercity.