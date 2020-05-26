Frontier City announces reopening plans with safety protocols

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As many businesses slowly reopen, a popular amusement park says it is ready to welcome guests for the summer season.

Six Flags Frontier City says it will reopen to the public on Friday, June 5 with several changes in store for guests.

Health policy

Officials say that guests will be asked to carefully review the health policy, which requires everyone to have been healthy for at least 14 days prior to visiting the park.

Required face masks

Also, all team members and guests who are over the age 2-years-old will be required to wear face masks that cover the nose and mouth throughout their time on the property.

Temperature checks

Organizers say they will be using state-of-the-art temperature reading technology on guests and employees.

Control capacity

The park says it will be controlling the maximum daily attendance at each park to maximize the space available to each guest.

When it comes to gift shops, capacity will also be reduced.

Also, Frontier City will implement a reservation and contact system for guests.

Social distancing

Officials are asking visitors to purchase parking in advance, along with promoting six feet of separation in all lines.

In the dining and seating areas, organizers say they have reconfigured the seats to encourage plenty of distance between seated parties.

Also, there are custom plans for each ride to minimize contact between parties, like leaving rows empty and empty seats between guests.

Disinfecting protocols

The team has significantly increased its efforts to sanitize and disinfect all high tough points, and is continuously sanitizing restroom areas.

Hand sanitizer and hand washing stations have been installed through the park.

When it comes to food service, the park is eliminating all open-access condiment and topping stations, along with self-service cutlery and napkin stations.

At the same time, guests who participate in the beverage refill program will receive new containers each time and there will be no more self-service refills.

Visit Frontier City’s website for more information.