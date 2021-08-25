Frontier City hiring employees for Fright Fest

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you can’t wait for Halloween, a local amusement park is preparing for the spooky season.

From Sept. 24 through Oct. 31, Frontier City will host Fright Fest so guests can enjoy thrills by day and fright by night.

Fright Fest includes haunted attractions, themed performances, scare zones, and evil treats.

Now, Frontier City is seeking individuals to become part of the Fright Fest team, including ride operators, food and beverage team members, security staff, and scare actors.

Candidates must be 16-years-old and older.

Applicants may apply online at any time at SixFlagsJobs.com or text SCARE to 220MONSTER.

Open auditions for scare actors will be held at Frontier City on Aug. 26, Aug. 27, Sept. 2, and Sept. 3 at 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Seasonal team members who work through Oct. 31 can earn up to an additional $500-$1,000 or more with a 10% bonus for wages earned from July through September and a 15% bonus for wages earned in October.