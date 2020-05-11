Frontier City hiring over 300 employees for summer season

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Six Flags Frontier City is now accepting applications for more than 300 seasonal employees needed for the summer season.

The company is hosting virtual interviews.

Positions available for the 2020 season include:

Food Service

Park Services

Guest Relations

Admissions and Front Gate Staff

EMT’s

Retail

Ride Operators

Games Attendants

Security Officers

All applicants must be at least 16 years of age and apply online first at this website.

Qualified individuals will be contacted for a virtual interview. No walk-up interviews will be available. Additional jobs fairs will be held throughout the season.