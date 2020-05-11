Follow the Storms
Frontier City hiring over 300 employees for summer season

Local
Posted: / Updated:
Frontier City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Six Flags Frontier City is now accepting applications for more than 300 seasonal employees needed for the summer season.

The company is hosting virtual interviews.

Positions available for the 2020 season include:

  • Food Service
  • Park Services
  • Guest Relations
  • Admissions and Front Gate Staff
  • EMT’s
  • Retail
  • Ride Operators
  • Games Attendants
  • Security Officers

All applicants must be at least 16 years of age and apply online first at this website.

Qualified individuals will be contacted for a virtual interview. No walk-up interviews will be available. Additional jobs fairs will be held throughout the season.

