OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you’re looking for a job, the state’s largest amusement park is hoping to hire 600 employees in the coming months.

Frontier City announced that it will host a job fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15. Those interested in attending can apply online or at the park.

Organizers say they are hoping to hire 600 employees from now through January 2021.

The amusement park opens March 14.